Marlins' Adam Duvall: Sitting Thursday
Duvall is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Duvall is 7-for-14 with three home runs and eight RBI over his last four games. Garrett Cooper will start in right field and bat cleanup.
