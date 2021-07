Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Phillies.

He launched his 18th homer of the year in the fourth inning off Aaron Nola. Duvall has gone yard in back-to-back games, capping a strong finish to June as he's slashed .325/.372/.825 with six long balls and 14 RBI over the last 11 contests.