Duvall went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Facing the team he played 131 games for over the prior three seasons, Duvall took Huascar Ynoa deep in the second inning for the Marlins' first run of the game. It was his second homer of the year, but both were solo shots and Duvall hasn't driven in any other runs while hitting a paltry .160 (4-for-25) through nine games.