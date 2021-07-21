Duvall went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss against the Nationals.
Duvall notched the second homer of his last three games with a sixth-inning blast off reliever Austin Voth, and the slugger now has 21 homers on the campaign -- a figure that ranks among the Top 10 in the National League. Duvall's 21 long balls represent his highest mark in that department since the 2017 season when he finished the year with 31 homers on 157 games. The veteran seems to be on pace to surpass that mark once the regular season comes to a close.