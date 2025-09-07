Mazur is expected to work as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Tyler Phillips during Sunday's game against the Phillies, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Mazur had made a pair of starts for the Marlins upon being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 28, but Miami appears set to use the right-hander behind an opener with the hope of generating better results from him. Over his three total starts with Miami this season, Mazur has gone 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings.