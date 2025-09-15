Mazur (0-4) allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two walks over six innings. Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Detroit.

Mazur coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning due to two errors by his defense. He then retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced to deliver his first quality start of the year. He had given up at least four runs in three of his last four starts, but he dropped his season ERA from 6.30 to 4.85 after Sunday's performance. Mazur has posted a 17:10 K:BB through 26 innings and has yet to strike out more than five batters in an outing. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Rangers next weekend.