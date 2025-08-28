The Marlins recalled Mazur from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Mazur will start Thursday's game against the Mets, taking the rotation spot of the injured Jansen Junk (elbow). The right-handed Mazur has looked unready for the majors in his nine big-league starts dating back to last season, collecting a 7.32 ERA and 27:25 K:BB over 39.1 innings. Mazur could get at least a couple turns until Junk and/or Ryan Weathers (lat) are ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation.