Mazur is the expected bulk reliever to follow opener Tyler Phillips on Sunday against the Phillies, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Mazur was initially slated to start the contest, but the Marlins will instead open the contest with Phillips. Mazur should take over in the second or third inning and handle a normal workload. Since being called up Aug. 28, Mazur has made two starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 14 hits with a 7:1 K:BB across 10 innings.