Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Since getting the call to the big leagues April 21, Ramirez has shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all backstops in baseball, as he's often served as a designated hitter on his non-catching days. The Marlins will give Ramirez a rare day off from both playing defense and hitting, as he'll take a seat after starting in each of the last 14 games. Liam Hicks will step in behind the plate Wednesday, and Heriberto Hernandez will get the nod at DH.