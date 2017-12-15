Wimmers agreed to a minor-league deal with Miami on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Wimmers appeared in six big-league games for the Twins during this past season, posting a 4.91 ERA and 2.18 WHIP, with a 7:8 K:BB over 7.1 innings of relief work. Despite those shaky numbers, he performed much better at the Triple-A level, where he will likely begin the 2018 season. The 29-year-old right-hander will need to prove that he can keep his control in check in order to earn any sort of shot with Miami in the future.