Wimmers agreed to a minor-league deal with Miami on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Wimmers appeared in six big-league games for the Twins during this past season, posting a 4.91 ERA and 2.18 WHIP, with a 7:8 K:BB over 7.1 innings of relief work. Despite those shaky numbers, he performed much better at the Triple-A level, where he will likely begin the 2018 season. The 29-year-old right-hander will need to prove that he can keep his control in check in order to earn any sort of shot with Miami in the future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop