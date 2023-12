Pilar signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday.

Pilar will turn 26 years old in March and has yet to make an appearance above High-A ball, but he posted a solid 3.07 ERA with 67 strikeouts over 58.2 innings last season in the lower levels of the Rockies' farm system. The right-hander also just finished up a promising run in the Dominican Winter League during which he registered a 2.63 ERA and 25:9 K:BB across 24 frames.