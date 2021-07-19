Bellatti's contract was selected by the Marlins on Monday.
The 29-year-old has 23.1 innings of big-league experience under his belt, all of which came back in 2015 for the Rays. He's thrown 10 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville this season, allowing three runs while striking out 12 batters. He'll likely serve in a low-leverage role during his time in the majors.
