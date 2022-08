Nardi's contract was selected by the Marlins on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Nardi has shined this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, so the Marlins will give him a shot to show what he can do in the big league. Nardi racked up seven saves over 24 Triple-A appearances, so there's a chance he could work his way into Miami's late-inning mix.