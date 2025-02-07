Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Friday that Nardi (elbow) will be behind at the start of spring training after something flared up over the offseason, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

McCullough didn't disclose the nature of the injury, but it's probably safe to assume it's related to the left elbow injury that caused Nardi to miss the final five-plus weeks of the 2024 season. The skipper noted that the team is still waiting for further clarity on the severity of Nardi's injury. If healthy, Nardi could be in the mix for saves in 2025. He held a 5.07 ERA but a 70:18 K:BB over 49.2 innings last season.