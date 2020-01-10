Play

Marlins' Angeudis Santos: Dealt to Marlins

Santos was traded from the Red Sox to the Marlins in exchange for Austin Brice.

Brice had been designated for assignment earlier in the week, so Santos is hardly a high-end prospect. He hit .184/.384/.218 with a 23.6 percent walk rate, zero home runs and 15 steals in 56 games as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League.

Our Latest Stories