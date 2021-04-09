Bass (0-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while also hitting a batter to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

Bass entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and was tasked with protecting a 2-1 lead. He quickly squandered that, surrendering a leadoff home run to Jeff McNeil. After recording one out, Bass allowed the next three batters to reach base before he hit Michael Conforto with a pitch to force in the winning run. Though there was controversy surrounding Conforto's plate appearance -- he appeared to lean into the strike zone to ensure he was hit by the ball -- Bass pitched poorly for the second time in three appearances this season. While a change at closer may not occur yet, Yimi Garcia or Dylan Floro could start to see save chances if Bass continues to struggle.