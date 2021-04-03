Bass (0-1) blew his first save of the season and took the loss Friday as the Marlins fell 6-4 to the Rays, coughing up four runs on four hits over one inning. He struck out one.

It was a brutal start to his tenure as Miami's closer. Called on to protect a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, Bass instead gave up singles to Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz before the light-hitting Joey Wendle blasted a pitch into the second deck in right field, with Tampa tacking on one more run afterward for good measure. Bass has little track record as a closer, coming into the season with only 15 career saves, so he might not have much leash in the role. What job security he does have may come from the fact that the Marlins' bullpen lacks any other clear alternatives.