Bass (2-3) blew the save, but picked up the win anyway in Sunday's 6-5 victory over Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three and walking none over one inning.

Bass entered the game in the ninth with a 4-2 lead, but allowed a two-run single to Yoshi Tsutsugo that tied the game. Thankfully for Bass, his offense took the lead again in the 10th inning, which gave him the blown save but also the win. Bass has seen three save chances this season, all of which have resulted in blown saves, but he continues to be a reliable arm in lower leverage situations (15 holds). He will take a 1.51 ERA into his next appearance.