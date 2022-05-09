Bass struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings Sunday to record his seventh hold of the season in a loss to the Padres.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly elected to use current closer Anthony Bender in the sixth inning to protect a 2-0 lead, and after he got the job done, Bass entered the game to shepherd the lead into the eighth. Unfortunately for Miami, Cole Sulser wound up blowing the save in the ninth. Bass is among the MLB leaders in holds so far, sitting two back of Devin Williams, and he's been scored upon in only two of his 14 appearances to begin the season, leaving the 34-year-old journeyman with a 1.23 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings.