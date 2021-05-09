Bass (1-3) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.

Bass intentionally walked Daniel Vogelbach to pitch to Tyrone Taylor, who promptly hit a go-ahead RBI single. Miami's offense was unable to bail out Bass in the bottom of the 10th. The right-hander carries a 5.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings this season. He began the year as the closer, but with three blown saves early on, Bass yielded ninth-inning duties to Yimi Garcia, who pitched a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in a tied game Sunday.