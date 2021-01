Bass signed a two-year deal that includes a team option for 2023 with the Marlins on Friday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The right-hander ended up finishing 2020 as Toronto's closer, and he had a 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 25.2 innings while recording seven saves and three holds. Miami doesn't have a clear closer with spring training on the horizon, so Bass could be in the mix for the job with his new team.