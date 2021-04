Bass seems to have lost the closer job in Miami, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Manager Don Mattingly said Bass has some things to work on and was non committal at best regarding the ninth inning, per Mish. Bass is 0-for-2 on save chances and has given up six earned runs in 2.1 innings through three appearances. Yimi Garcia and Dylan Floro are the top options for saves with Bass out of the role.