Bass retired the only batter he faced to end the seventh inning Friday, recording his ninth hold of the season in a win over Atlanta.

Entering with two outs and the tying run at third base, Bass got Ozzie Albies to fly out and end the threat. The veteran right-hander has looked much more comfortable in a setup role than he did at the beginning of the year as Miami's closer -- since picking up his first hold May 6, Bass has a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 13 innings.