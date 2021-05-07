Bass gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning to record his first hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't pretty, as Bass threw only eight of 15 pitches for strikes, but he was able to get the job done. The veteran righty has a 1.08 ERA over 8.1 innings since spitting the bit on the closer role, but his 5:3 K:BB over that stretch suggests he's still not a great fit for high-leverage work.