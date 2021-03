Bass is the favorite to open the season as the Marlins' primary closer, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander has done nothing to pitch himself out of the job this spring, posting 2.16 ERA and 8:3 K:BB in 8.1 Grapefruit League innings. Bass saved 12 games over the last two seasons for the Mariners and Blue Jays, a mark he could easily exceed even if he winds up splitting ninth-inning work with Yimi Garcia.