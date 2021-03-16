Bass has yet to give up an earned run this spring over five appearances (five innings), posting a 4:2 K:BB.

The right-hander headed into the spring in the mix for the closer role in Miami, and while he hasn't been particularly dominant, he's been much more effective than his main competition, Yimi Garcia. Bass has 12 saves over the last two seasons while seeing some ninth-inning duty for the Mariners and Jays, but the track record of Marlins manager Don Mattingly suggests he prefers having one closer over a committee, so the 33-year-old could eclipse that number quickly in 2021.