Bass will start Friday's game versus Atlanta, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The right-hander will start Friday's contest as manager Don Mattingly employs a bullpen game after starter Zach Thompson (illness) was scratched. Bass won't provide much length given he hasn't pitched more than one inning during any appearance this season. He has a 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB across 32.2 frames.
