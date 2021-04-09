Bass received a vote of confidence from Marlins manager Don Mattingly after blowing his second save of the season Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. "I definitely think it's too early to make a judgment on that [changing closers]," Mattingly said after Thursday's loss. "Anthony's got good stuff. He's going to be fine."

While the right-hander's second loss of the season came in controversial fashion after Michael Conforto allowed himself to be hit by a pitch in the strike zone to force in the winning run, Bass had already blown the save by serving up a Jeff McNeil solo homer, not to mention loading the bases to set the stage for Conforto's walkoff HBP. Despite Mattingly's patience, Bass doesn't have the kind of track record that would give him plenty of leeway, and he'll need to turn things around quickly to hang onto ninth-inning duties.