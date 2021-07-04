Bass (1-4) gave up a run on one hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

The right-hander had a rather bizarre appearance in the 10th inning. He intentionally walked two of the first three batters, getting initial runner Austin Riley out on a throw for the second out. Bass then loaded the bases with one more intentional walk to Kevan Smith to get to the pitcher's spot in the order. Atlanta sent pitcher Max Fried up as a pinch hitter, and he delivered a walkoff single to stick Bass with the loss. To make matters worse, the run he allowed counted as an earned run and lifted his ERA to 4.40 with a 1.27 WHIP through 30.2 innings this year. The right-hander has 10 holds and four blown saves, but he should continue to see high-leverage work despite some inconsistency.