Bass (1-5) took the loss Friday, giving up one run on one hit while striking out two in the first inning as the Marlins were downed 5-0 by Atlanta.

Making his first career appearance as an opener, the right-hander served up a solo shot to Freddie Freeman, and a slumbering Miami offense never climbed out of that early hole. Bass continues to struggle with consistency, getting tagged for runs in four of his last 10 games, and he sports a 4.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB through 33.2 innings on the year as he falls further out of the high-leverage mix for the Marlins.