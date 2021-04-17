Bass (1-2) was credited with the win Friday against the Giants after tossing a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Bass was called upon duty to pitch the eighth inning and only needed eight pitches to get the job done -- he tossed seven of those deliveries for strikes, as he was in complete command of the zone. The right-hander lost the closer job a few days ago following a woeful start to the season, but he seems to be turning things around and has now pitched four straight scoreless outings since being removed from the closer role.