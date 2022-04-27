Bender worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday without a walk or strikeout to record his third save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander hadn't pitched since last Wednesday due to hip soreness, but Bender seemed healthy in this one as he needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to nail down the save. The 27-year-old still appears to be manager Don Mattingly's top option as closer for now, but with Dylan Floro (shoulder) closing in on his season debut, that could soon change.