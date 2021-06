Bender gave up two runs on one hit and two walks in an inning of relief during Tuesday's loss to the Phillies. He struck out two.

The earned runs were the first the 26-year-old has allowed in the majors after beginning his career with a 0.00 ERA through his first 21.1 innings. With Adam Cimber now in Toronto, Bender could find himself working in more high-leverage spots, as he has only four holds through 22 appearances despite his impressive numbers.