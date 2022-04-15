Bender allowed two hits but threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Phillies.

Bender was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff single, but then induced a double-play from the next batter he faced. After allowing a second knock, Bender got Bryce Harper to fly out to end the game. Bender has allowed two earned runs across 3.1 frames to begin the season, but he has also also tallied two saves and is the team's clear closer for the time being.