Bender recorded a strikeout and didn't allow a hit or a walk during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Justin Turner reached via an error to open the frame, but Bender retired the next three batters with little fanfare to close out the victory. The right-hander notched the first save of his MLB career as closer Yimi Garcia pitched each of the past two days and surrendered four runs during Sunday's outing. Bender has a 0.68 ERA and 34:7 K:BB with five holds across 26.1 innings as he's putting together an impressive rookie campaign.