Bender (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in one inning to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.

Bender picked up his first major-league win July 7, but he's given up at least one run in four of his last five outings. Although the 26-year-old took the first loss of his major-league career Sunday, he's posted a 2.30 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 31.1 innings across 30 appearances this season.