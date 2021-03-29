The Marlins informed Bender on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

A relatively unheralded reliever who signed with the Marlins in November as a minor-league free agent, Bender made a serious run at a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen after tossing 8.1 scoreless frames while striking out 10 during the Grapefruit League season. The 26-year-old will likely head to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the 2021 campaign after having previously made only four appearances above the High-A level.