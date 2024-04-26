site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-anthony-maldonado-recalled-ahead-of-opener-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Anthony Maldonado: Recalled ahead of opener assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 26, 2024
at
3:35 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Marlins recalled Maldonado from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
Maldonado will make his major-league debut Friday with an opener assignment against the Nationals. The 26-year-old has held a 2.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings with Jacksonville this season.
More News
5H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/15/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
09/12/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
07/02/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read