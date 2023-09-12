Maldonado has turned in an 0.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB in 11.1 innings over eight appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list in mid-August.

Maldonado was on the shelf for about a month due to an unspecified injury but seems to have re-emerged as one of Jacksonville's top relievers upon being activated. Despite missing much of the summer in between two stints on the IL, Maldonado has generated a 1.76 ERA while striking out 71 batters in 46 innings between Jacksonville and Single-A Jupiter.