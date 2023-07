Triple-A Jacksonville placed Maldonado on its 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified injury.

Maldonado had been gaining momentum for a potential promotion to the big leagues after logging a 2.35 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB in 30.2 innings out of the bullpen with Jacksonville, but his move to the IL will at least temporarily push back his timeline for a call-up.