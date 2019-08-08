Brice (forearm) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brice has been sidelined since mid-July with a flexor strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Marlins after completing a brief minor-league rehab stint with High-A Jupiter. The right-hander compiled a sharp 1.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB in 38.1 innings prior to landing on the shelf, so he should assume a role near the back-end of Miami's bullpen now that he's healthy. Tyler Kinley was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Brice.

