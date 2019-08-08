Marlins' Austin Brice: Back from IL
Brice (forearm) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brice has been sidelined since mid-July with a flexor strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Marlins after completing a brief minor-league rehab stint with High-A Jupiter. The right-hander compiled a sharp 1.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB in 38.1 innings prior to landing on the shelf, so he should assume a role near the back-end of Miami's bullpen now that he's healthy. Tyler Kinley was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Brice.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal