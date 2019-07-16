Brice (forearm) underwent an MRI on Tuesday and was encouraged by the results, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Brice landed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain Tuesday, but he doesn't anticipate a long absence. The righty has been an effective weapon for the Marlins this season, recording a 1.88 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 38.1 innings of work.