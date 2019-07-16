Brice landed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brice's injury certainly hasn't shown up in the numbers, as he hasn't allowed a run in any of his last 10 appearances, recording a 15:1 K:BB over that stretch. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss. Tayron Guerrero (finger) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.