Brice allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh inning to record his second hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old right-hander continues to give the Marlins effective innings. Brice sports a 1.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 19 frames, but he remains buried in a lower-leverage role in a Miami bullpen that features a number of relievers with much more impressive fastballs and prospect pedigrees.