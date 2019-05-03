Brice (illness) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brice has been on the IL since mid-April as he dealt with a bout of gastroenteritis, and made a three-game rehab stint at High-A Jupiter. The 26-year-old had a strong start to the season before landing on the IL with a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 10.1 innings.

