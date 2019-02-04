Brice was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Brice is set to join his fourth team this offseason. The right-hander pitched for the Marlins back in 2016, though he spent the previous two seasons with the Reds, bouncing between Triple-A and the majors. Across parts of three big-league seasons, Brice owns a career 5.68 ERA and 7.7 K/9 in 84.0 innings.