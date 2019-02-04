Marlins' Austin Brice: Scooped by Marlins
Brice was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Brice is set to join his fourth team this offseason. The right-hander pitched for the Marlins back in 2016, though he spent the previous two seasons with the Reds, bouncing between Triple-A and the majors. Across parts of three big-league seasons, Brice owns a career 5.68 ERA and 7.7 K/9 in 84.0 innings.
