Brice has secured a spot in the Miami bullpen to begin the regular season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After breaking into the big leagues with the Marlins in 2016, Brice spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati before returning to Miami prior to spring training on a waiver pickup. The right-hander is likely to open the season as a middle reliever, but he could move up quickly in the bullpen pecking order given the lack of impact arms slotted ahead of him.