Marlins' Austin Brice: Secures bullpen job
Brice has secured a spot in the Miami bullpen to begin the regular season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
After breaking into the big leagues with the Marlins in 2016, Brice spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati before returning to Miami prior to spring training on a waiver pickup. The right-hander is likely to open the season as a middle reliever, but he could move up quickly in the bullpen pecking order given the lack of impact arms slotted ahead of him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...