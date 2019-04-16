Brice walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief during Monday's loss to the Cubs.

The right-hander has provided the Marlins with mostly solid innings so far, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through 10.1 frames, although his ERA is boosted by two unearned runs. Brice is pitching in low-leverage situations -- he doesn't have a win, save or hold in six appearances -- and has minimal fantasy value, but he at least is pitching well enough to keep his big-league job.