Marlins' Austin Brice: Solid start to season
Brice walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief during Monday's loss to the Cubs.
The right-hander has provided the Marlins with mostly solid innings so far, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through 10.1 frames, although his ERA is boosted by two unearned runs. Brice is pitching in low-leverage situations -- he doesn't have a win, save or hold in six appearances -- and has minimal fantasy value, but he at least is pitching well enough to keep his big-league job.
