Brice struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

It wasn't a high-leverage spot with the Marlins down 6-1, but Brice still continued his recent run of effectiveness. The right-hander has posted a 0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through 9.1 innings in June with a win and two holds, but pitching for the team with the worst record in the National League limits his fantasy utility even in deep formats.