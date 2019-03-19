Dean went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The 25-year-old continues to rack up hits, and Dean now sports a .364/.421/.424 slash line through 15 games. He's also gone 3-for-3 in steal attempts, an interesting development after he went 3-for-5 between the majors and Triple-A New Orleans in all of 2018. His power stroke has been lacking, though -- only two of his 12 hits this spring have gone for extra bases, and both were doubles -- and Dean seems ticketed for a time share in left field with Curtis Granderson to begin the season.